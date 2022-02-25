Inflation is everywhere and there is no place to hide. So we shouldn’t be surprised that Carnival is getting pricier in 2022.
It looks like we’re paying more for everything from beads to booze.
Dan Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen in Elmwood, said a container of beads shipped from China costs about $18,000 this year, up from $16,000 in 2020.
Jason Fortner, who runs five Tropical Isle outlets in the French Quarter, raised the price of his neon green Hand Grenade cocktail from $10 to $11. He blames the rising costs of the “secret combination” of spirits in his signature drink. Even the cup costs more.
“It’s been kind of crazy just trying to get supplies to keep up,” he said.
Blame it on COVID and supply chain problems (if you’re a Democrat) or deficit spending and government payments that discourage work (if you’re a Republican). The effects are the same for a Louisianan intent on getting the most out of Carnival after last year's hiatus.
Too much inflation, too few cops, too many shortened parade routes.
There is a lot to complain about. But let's not lose sight of the fact it’s good to have Carnival back!