In 2018, Louisiana legislators and the state’s voters united across political lines in support of the notion that criminal jury convictions must unanimous. In doing so, the lawmakers who put the question on the ballot and the 64% of voters who approved it ended a practice of allowing ten jurors to overrule two dissenters, as long allowed by a state law originally designed to minimize the voices of African American jurors during the Jim Crow era. Even in modern times, an investigation by this newspaper had found, the law’s application contributed to unequal outcomes.
The state constitutional amendment required unanimous jury verdicts crimes starting in 2019, but it left hanging the question of whether past verdicts should be revisited. Monday, a 6-3 majority of the United States Supreme Court said they should. We strongly supported the constitutional amendment, and we agree that the same principles demand a new look at old cases as well.
The ruling, which attracted support from both the high court’s ideological factions, found that Evangelisto Ramos’s 10-2 conviction of a 2014 murder in New Orleans was unconstitutional and that he should get a new trial. The ruling applies only to cases that have not yet gone to trial and those in which the defendant’s appeals have not been exhausted, but given the breadth of the ruling and the diversity of the coalition that issued it, the question of other past prosecutions is likely to land before high court eventually.
The forcefully-worded opinion was authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of President Donald Trump. Joining him in the majority were fellow conservatives Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and liberals Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer. Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and John Roberts and liberal Justice Elena Kagan dissented.
Gorsuch found fault with a previous court decision upholding nonunanimity in Louisiana and Oregon, the only states where it was allowed, noting that it was in effect a nonsensical split decision and should not be binding precedent. He also cited the practice’s racist origins in both states; In Louisiana, he wrote, split verdicts were first endorsed at an 1898 constitutional convention at which a committee chairman said the attendees’ avowed purpose was to “establish the supremacy of the white race.” And he leaned heavily on the history of common law, on the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of trial by an impartial jury and on the 14th Amendment’s application of the Bill of Rights to states.
The ruling, of course, does create complications. Historical records on jury votes are incomplete, the paper’s reporting found. The justices acknowledged that retrials would be costly, but Gorsuch wrote that “new rules of criminal procedure” generally are.
The complications and costs are a reasonable price to pay, though, in the interest of protecting a foundational constitutional right.