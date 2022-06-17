Gov. John Bel Edwards made Juneteenth an official state holiday last year, but this is the first time the Friday before June 19 is being treated as a full-fledged holiday in Louisiana. State offices will be closed today, and state employees are scheduled to be off.
“Juneteenth honors the day when enslaved Americans learned of their freedom, which is an important moment in American history and an appropriate one to honor with a state holiday,” the governor said in statement. “There is much work left to be done to ensure that all of our people are treated equally and fairly by the law, by our institutions and by each other ...”
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that became effective on Jan. 1, 1863, as the Civil War continued. With that action, the president made it clear to the Confederate states fighting for slavery that all those enslaved “shall be free.”
If he had had a network of radio stations, national television networks, cable television and social media, the word would have spread rapidly. Like so many executive orders, the proclamation wasn’t legally enforced without subsequent military victories and several states fought back. The Confederacy and slavery didn’t fall easily. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee finally surrendered in Virginia in 1865, though Texas continued to resist; U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas, to further spread the word that enslaved people were free.
Of course, real freedom is relative. It took the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to abolish slavery across our nation when it was ratified in December 1865. The famous Proclamation had only freed slaves in rebel states under arms, as a war measure.
And today, we continue to strive to make freedom a reality for all.
Juneteenth is symbolic, and symbols are important. Sometimes called Emancipation Day, Juneteenth combines “June” and “19th” to form the word “Juneteenth.” Juneteenth is Sunday, but offices in a number of cities and parishes are closed, including Jefferson Parish, Baton Rouge, Monroe and Shreveport. New Orleans is recognizing Juneteenth as an official city holiday on Monday. As of this year, 18 states include Juneteenth as an official state holiday.
Baton Rouge state Rep. Larry Selders sponsored a measure designating the third Saturday of each June as “Juneteenth Day,” a “day of public rest and a legal holiday.” House and Senate approved the act and Edwards signed it into law last year. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday the next week.
Some African Americans have had Juneteenth celebrations and observances across Louisiana for many years, even generations. The City of Monroe in northeast Louisiana is observing “Juneteenth Month,” encouraging residents to keep the Juneteenth spirit alive for 30 days. There’s even an online Juneteenth month of activities. Grambling has hosted a weekend of Juneteenth events for many years. Shreveport is hosting its first Juneteenth Celebration Weekend, hoping to pull off the largest Juneteenth event in the state. Baton Rouge has a number of Juneteenth-specific events, including a Saturday morning Juneteenth Unity Caravan in South Baton Rouge. New Orleans had had lots of Juneteenth activities, but this is the first year that WBOK will host the Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
Whether you’ve been a part of Juneteenth celebrations and observances for a long time or looking for an opportunity to learn more, there are plenty of opportunities. Juneteenth has an unfortunate historical connection to slavery, but it blossomed because enslaved people were freed.
Juneteenth is an American holiday. It is a Louisiana holiday. We all can accept, appreciate, celebrate, observe and recognize Juneteenth.