We’ve all been through a lot in the pandemic.
That includes students and teachers in schools, although the good news is that about 75% of Louisiana students were in classrooms in person by year’s end in May.
Still, disruptions were the rule more than the exception. And those have clearly hurt student learning, in a state where academic performance routinely trails the nation.
Given extraordinary circumstances, what is the response of teacher unions and key figures in the education establishment, including new state Superintendent Cade Brumley?
Theirs is the same-old we’ve heard before: Don’t tell parents how badly our schools are doing.
The latest targets of watering-down the landmark accountability program for education have been before Brumley’s department and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
One is elimination of the letter grades given to schools since the administration of Gov. Bobby Jindal. Jindal’s hope was that letter grades, instead of the more complex school performance scores initiated by the late Gov. Mike Foster, would be more easily understood by parents.
Unfortunately for advocates of teachers and school board members, an F school is all-too-clearly identified by a letter grade. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, nearly one out of four of Louisiana’s public schools rated a D or an F.
That’s not good for children, whatever heartburn it generates for principals or school board members.
Shelving the grades would require BESE to request an accountability waiver from the U. S. Department of Education, as most states have done, said Janet Pope, executive director of the Louisiana School Boards Association.
"We are not putting letter grades on hospitals when they lose patients," Pope said. "We are not putting letter grades on courts because they are not having court sessions."
"Do we really want to put a letter grade on this?" she said of public schools.
Do we really want to get on the slippery slope of avoiding bad news and painting Louisiana’s school performance as better than it is? Will unions and school boards lead the charge next year to reinstate letter grades, and when?
Letter grades are, we believe, less important than the nitty-gritty of test scores and other components of school performance scores. Those are complex and have been changed over time, but here again Brumley’s department has an idea to make the worst schools look somewhat less bad.
BESE fortunately appears to have balked at the proposal to change performance scores by giving more weight — instead of 25%, to 38% — to the improvement of students during the course of the year.
This student growth formula is probably too high to begin with: A student who is three grades behind is almost predestined to failure in life.
Giving a teacher credit for bringing the child up to two grades behind is absolutely worth something, but one-third of the score? That’s blessing failure to make school performance scores look better.
In a statement, Brumley’s department “acknowledges that student outcomes have stagnated in recent years and growth might be an opportunity to fuel increased performance.”
That’s what the department gets wrong: Higher scores for the adults in the system is not the same thing as "increased performance" in education.
We desperately need, as we have argued in these pages, more investment in teachers and education generally in Louisiana. But tell the taxpayers what they’re getting, honestly, or that goal isn’t going to be achieved politically.