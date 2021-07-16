The sudden advent of online school last year brought numerous challenges. Some, like providing equipment needed for virtual learning, could have been predicted. Others arose as teachers and families adapted to the strange new world on the fly.
Most schools did their best to address the difficulties, but there were exceptions. Rather than solve an unanticipated problem — students handling BB guns on screen — the Jefferson Parish School system chose to play hardball.
The system has a sensible rule in place banning guns at school and school-related events. That it would extend to homes where students attended school remotely was surely not on the minds of most parents dealing with unprecedented disruption.
And yet when Harvey fourth grader Ka’Mauri Harrison was seen on video moving a BB gun, he was recommended for expulsion. So was Grand Isle sixth grader Tomie Brown, who also handled his BB gun on screen. A hearing officer downgraded the punishments to suspension, with the weapons violations still on the students’ records. The families sued, and Ka’Mauri’s case became a cause célèbre for gun rights advocates such as Attorney General Jeff Landry and for the ACLU.
Officials at first fully defended the discipline in court, and through February had spent more than $160,000 on litigation before coming to their senses and settling both suits. The deals call for Ka'Mauri’s family to receive $92,500 and Tomie’s to get $72,500, and for their records to show they were suspended for disruptive conduct, without reference to weapons.
It’s the best outcome for a situation that never should have gotten this out of hand. What a waste of time, effort and energy it all was. What a terrible position to put children in.
Let’s hope the whole sorry tale serves as a learning experience, not just for Jefferson’s students but for the adults who run the parish’s schools.