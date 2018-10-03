While it's good news that Louisiana's often-struggling state coffers apparently have done well during the last fiscal year, it's important to recognize that this is not an unalloyed blessing.
Yes, the state expects a surplus when the books are finished from the fiscal year that ended June 30. That means that institutions like colleges and other state agencies were spared the mid-year budget cuts that were standard during the administration of former Gov. Bobby Jindal.
However, the Legislature's chief economist also notes that the surplus — about $300 million in a state general fund approaching $10 billion — is only one of the indicators of Louisiana's economic health.
Economist Greg Albrecht told the state's top higher education body, the Board of Regents, that Louisiana's economy has shown "modest improvement" but that he doesn't expect economists to recommend a boost to the current 2019 fiscal year's income forecast by a similar $300 million amount.
"That's not going to happen," Albrecht said.
Albrecht reported that the excess cash in fiscal 2018 was fueled by better-than-expected personal income and corporate tax collections and a slight uptick from oil prices. Sales tax came in slightly lower than projected, Albrecht said, lessening the surplus' size.
We think a surplus is a good sign. It does not solve the state's problems, but under the constitution can only be used for one-time purposes. That should add to the "rainy day" savings account and pay off some retirement debt, as well as one-time expenditures like roads or — a cause near to the Board of Regents members' hearts — repairing some dilapidated state college buildings.
Albrecht's message is that while the outlook for the state is positive, some of the reasons driving the surplus don't involve underlying economic trends. The state still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.
"I don't think I can say that this is all about income and employment growth," the chief legislative economist said. "It's really modest growth."
Tax changes have been made by legislators, but too often they have focused on smaller and short-term revenue-raises, in part because of unremitting hostility between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the more conservative Republican leaders in the state House.
A fairer and more balanced tax structure was proposed in a 2017 report by experts commissioned by the Legislature itself. Those more meaningful changes were ditched, meaning that an improving economy is only imperfectly reflected in tax collections.
As Albrecht's remarks underlined, a lot more remains to be done in the area of tax reform, surplus or no.