Fred Prejean’s life was about much more than “man over monument.”
Prejean, who died at 75 last week, first tangled up with the Alfred Mouton monument in downtown Lafayette as a child. He and his mother passed by that image of the Confederate brigadier general, erected a century ago, who was honored by a marble likeness on a marble base that towered over people passing by it in front of the old city hall.
Who was that man, Jean Jacques Alfred Mouton? Prejean, born Black in Lafayette, recalled that his mother, Edolia Prejean, got tightlipped when he first posed the question to her; he believed she was intimidated by the outdoor sculpture’s presence at a prominent intersection in front of a public building.
Prejean never forgot that exchange and he never forgot the monument. Most of his long, useful and honorable life had passed by at the time he first led the local movement, “Move the Mindset,” that eventually resulted in the city government removing that statue from its visible public perch in 2021, after agreement with the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Prejean, who studied at St. Paul’s and at Holy Rosary Institute in Lafayette before earning his college degree at Southern University, was a respected businessman and former Marine whose achievements included the creation of a holding company that provided low-interest loans to the poor and the establishment of a subsidiary for a bakery. When Black farmers near the St. Landry town of Sunset believed they were unfairly treated by a market broker, he helped them establish their own marketing operations for sweet potatoes.
Prejean, honored in 2020 with the presentation of the Civic Cup, a cherished award for local people for their public service, already had more projects than the monument in mind. His activism, first stirred by his 1963 trip to Washington, D.C., for Martin Luther King Jr.’s “March on Washington,” was shifting by 2020 toward recognition of six victims of recorded lynchings that occurred in Lafayette Parish during the Jim Crow era and how victims might be memorialized.
Move the Mindset has worked with the Equal Justice Initiative to remember those people who died by lynching between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and 1950. Move the Mindset has honored at least four victims: Rosemond Cormier and his daughter, Rosalie Cormier, killed by a mob in Lafayette in 1889; Louis Sinclair, killed in 1896 near Carencro; and Antone Domingue, killed near Carencro in 1906. Soil was taken from the approximate places of those murders and moved to a museum in Alabama.
The killings were carried out by “regulators” or White Caps, vigilante mobs that acted with neither reason nor respect for law. Prejean’s wish was that the history of those events be remembered in visibly public places with markers where all could reflect upon the folly of hateful racism.
His fire for justice burned until his last days. But his steely determination was tempered by wisdom, reflection, study and kindness. He might not have effected change at the Mouton monument without the personal goodwill he routinely exuded.
Prejean lamented that many young people have little or no idea about segregation and Jim Crow-era violence, although their recent public activism confirms they are “perceptive about a lack of justice.” His wish was that people could better learn their history through the schools and other means of education, which would be necessary to effectively carry on the causes he espoused.