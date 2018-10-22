fantasy.062418

In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, employees work at the DraftKings office in Boston. The explosion in popularity of daily fantasy sports over the last decade has created a generation of sports fans more attuned to gauging individual player statistics than how two teams may fare against each other, the challenge at the heart of traditional sports wagering.

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa

On the Nov. 6 ballot, Louisiana voters statewide will see a proposition authorizing regulation — and thus, taxation — of the Internet-based fantasy leagues that have become so popular with sports fans.

The proposals will be decided by voters on a parish-by-parish basis, so some places likely will allow regulation and thus taxation, and others will not.

The tax level and regulatory scheme will be up to the Legislature and gambling regulators in state government. And the companies “hosting” the leagues will have to deal with computerized boundaries between the parishes that either support or oppose the proposal.

Many states have already authorized regulation and are getting revenue from the league fees, so we believe that this proposal should pass. It does not authorize casinos or other venues to offer sports betting, so popular in Las Vegas, but not yet legal in the Bayou State.

It’s on computers and cellphones already, so regulation of the process makes sense.

Voters in November will decide whether to legalize fantasy sports gambling; here's how it would work

