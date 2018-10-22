On the Nov. 6 ballot, Louisiana voters statewide will see a proposition authorizing regulation — and thus, taxation — of the Internet-based fantasy leagues that have become so popular with sports fans.
The proposals will be decided by voters on a parish-by-parish basis, so some places likely will allow regulation and thus taxation, and others will not.
The tax level and regulatory scheme will be up to the Legislature and gambling regulators in state government. And the companies “hosting” the leagues will have to deal with computerized boundaries between the parishes that either support or oppose the proposal.
Many states have already authorized regulation and are getting revenue from the league fees, so we believe that this proposal should pass. It does not authorize casinos or other venues to offer sports betting, so popular in Las Vegas, but not yet legal in the Bayou State.
It’s on computers and cellphones already, so regulation of the process makes sense.