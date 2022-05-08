Its author said it's wrong to call her proposal the “don’t say gay” bill of Louisiana, but a House committee last week rightly recognized House Bill 837 as a knock-off of that disastrous foray into social policy in schools from Florida.
The committee said we don’t want to say what Florida did.
There, the controversy spilled over into a traumatic fight involving the governor and lawmakers, the Disney Co. and other economic interests not wishing to see tourism damaged by the perception of anti-gay laws.
Louisiana desperately needs the economic lift from tourism's recovery after the pandemic. We don't want to see that jeopardized.
The House Education Committee rejected the Louisiana version of the bill from state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, on a bipartisan 7-4 vote.
Horton could not produce much evidence other than hearsay that there have been “incidents” of teachers discussing topics left to parents and guardians. We can’t help but believe that this was a social media copycat sensation and not a serious piece of legislation.
But a parade of opponents said the bill would unfairly brand children from nontraditional families and was a topic for local school boards to tackle, not the state.
We believe lawmakers made the right choice in shelving the bill.