Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control President Robert Judge intended to expose a branch librarian for “insubordination” at a special board meeting Monday night. Cara Chance’s job — she runs the North Regional Library branch in Carencro — was supposed to be on the line.
By evening’s end, though, it was Judge himself who was exposed as unprepared to make his case for firing Chance. The result was that the “special meeting” was anything but special, a waste of time for board members and perhaps 100 members of the public, most of whom appeared to be there to support Chance.
Judge called for the meeting on July 22, barely skirting advance time limits under the Open Meetings Law and listing just two items on the agenda: Evaluating the performance of Danny Gillane, system librarian, and discussing Chance’s job status. The latter item was a surprise.
Chance has been a persistent defender of the LBGTQ community in the libraries. She erected a Gay Pride book display in 2021 that reportedly energized both supporters and detractors. She has spoken out at Board of Control meetings, too, in favor of keeping LGBTQ materials on the library shelves.
In late May, with Pride Month approaching, Gillane told library managers he was barring LGBTQ Pride book displays in the libraries, as well as other displays that might accent one demographic group over others — Black people, women, Cajuns or other identifiable constituencies. Instead, he told the system’s library managers he expected them to simply offer book displays that focus on summer reading.
In turn, Chance’s branch in Carencro offered a display on teen summer romances that included teen romances, teen romances made into movies and teen LGBTQ romance books. Supporters believed that Chance’s cheeky display seemed to meet the letter of Gillane’s instructions.
Gillane was retained after an executive session for which he was absent. He was on vacation, approved in advance, and out of state. So why rush to review his performance when Gillane was out of town? Wouldn’t it have made more sense to wait until the regularly scheduled Aug. 15 meeting?
Though on the road, Gillane contacted at least one board member to ask that no action be taken on Chance’s employment status until he returns. This was learned during the Monday meeting after Judge began his effort to sack Chance. The board instead voted to delay action until the August meeting.
Monday’s needless meeting revealed that not all board members were fully informed about Judge’s intentions. He clearly did not have a consensus, and the board was not prepared to act.
The meeting also exacerbated a continuing row between Judge and members of the LGBTQ community, who believe Judge has shown bias toward them. Despite their concerns, the library system itself has not removed any LGBTQ materials from the library.
Judge shows no capacity for leading this board. His focus remains on his continuing spats with LGBTQ people. Meetings have routinely descended into incivility — sometimes, into chaos and disarray — and too little other business gets accomplished. And his campaign has attracted unwelcome negative attention to the community from points far and wide. Just this week, the move to fire Chance drew online condemnation from the American Library Association, which urged residents to show up at the meeting to back her.
This library system has substantial worries — tops among them, funding — beyond Judge’s narrow personal agenda. If he can't focus on what matters, the rest of the board needs to step up and lead.