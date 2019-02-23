We welcome the growth of One Book/One Community programs around the country, in which everyone in a town or city is encouraged to read and discuss the same book. The idea is to strengthen civic bonds and encourage interest in the written word, two goals that can’t help but make America a better place.
But if this is going to be something more than an eat-your-spinach exercise in earnest moral improvement, then organizers need to let their hair down a bit and pick some books not just because they’re educational or life-changing, but also because they’re just plain fun.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library, which spearheads the one Book/One Community program in Louisiana’s capital city in conjunction with the nonprofit Forum 35, has done that quite often with the titles it selects for the city’s residents to read and share. Who could forget the 2015 pick, John Kennedy Toole’s howler of a New Orleans novel, “A Confederacy of Dunces”? That was a comic confection so raucously funny that it should have come with a warning label, cautioning readers about its side-splitting absurdity. The 2017 selection, Mark Twain’s “Life on the Mississippi,” was pretty funny, too.
Of course books can’t always be humorous, but they can give pleasure in other ways. This year’s One Book/One New Orleans title, Zachary Lazar’s “Vengeance,” is about a fateful meeting between the narrator and a prisoner at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. There are twists and turns, the thrill of wondering what will happen next.
That kind of anticipation is in store for readers of “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Baton Rouge’s selection for its spring 2019 One Book/One Community title. A kickoff party to launch the celebration of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous Sherlock Holmes detective story takes place today, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Baton Rouge’s Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. The public is invited, and more info on the party and related Sherlockian events throughout the spring is available at ebrpl.com.
First published in serial form in 1901 and 1902, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” affirmed the fictional Sherlock Holmes as the world’s first iconic nerd, and what a nerd he was. In prevailing over his adversaries with mythical powers of deduction, Holmes showed that a man of learning could be a dashing man of action, too — the nerd’s best revenge.
But let’s not spoil things by giving “The Hound of the Baskervilles” something so weighty as a message. Just read this little story, and be entertained. The good news is that you don’t even have to live in Baton Rouge to enjoy it. Doyle’s colorful yarns belong, indelibly and eternally, to the world.