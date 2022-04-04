While there was danger but also glamour in being one of America’s youngest combat pilots, there was also the reality of day-to-day life on a warship: The junior officers — including one very junior one, George H.W. Bush, of Connecticut — had to do the dull duty of censoring mail sailors were sending home.
It was a tedious but necessary task, to prevent inadvertent release of information about combat operations, but for the still teenage son of Greenwich — his father was to become a U.S. senator in a few years — it was a revelation about the lives of ordinary Americans.
He was ''a young man born of privilege,'' grandson Pierce Bush said at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, ''and it altered him for the rest of his life.''
The museum dedicated its aircraft display to Bush, who died in 2018. Gov. John Bel Edwards called the late president a “war hero and consummate public servant.”
That is justified: Bush flew Avenger bombers from the decks of what today would be thought to be ridiculously small aircraft carriers. With 58 combat missions, one ending up with him shot down into the Pacific and awaiting rescue by a submarine, the Bush story should be a lesson of service for generations to come at the museum.
Bush was the last U.S. president to serve in combat. ''I think he'd be honored by this,'' Pierce Bush said, ''but he'd be quick to point out he just did his duty.''
That humility of a great generation is also a lesson that should be learned by today’s, and future, Americans.