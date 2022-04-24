What does a $400 price tag on a hotel room in LaPlace have to do with Louisiana teens struggling with their sexuality? They are the two ways that Louisiana can lose if the Legislature persists in persecuting the tiny number of transgender teens who may want to participate in high school sports.
The hotel rate came during the Final Four tournament in New Orleans, a huge financial benefit for Louisiana and the metropolitan region.
And is legislation necessary when the Louisiana High School Athletics Association has its own restrictions on transgender sports participation?
State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, said that the NCAA has not yet pulled sporting events from states with controversial restrictions like a ban on transgender athletes.
But we question that logic: On matters related to tolerance, sports leagues have moved major events. North Carolina’s poor legislative judgment led to New Orleans getting the NBA All-Star Game in the years before the pandemic. Whatever Mizell believes, the risk is there.
And whatever Mizell believes, the economic impact of major sports events is good for the entire state because of the ripple effects of spending and taxes in the tourist center of New Orleans. This year’s Final Four was a triumph for the comeback of Louisiana as destination, even for people paying a trifle much for a place to rest their heads.
Finally, there is a moral dimension to this debate. Today’s popular culture is too steeped in sexuality, especially for teens, and social media hysteria magnifies everything. For every teen’s struggles, there are a thousand people told that trans girls have an unfair advantage in sports.
Such a case has never been reported in Louisiana, but that does not deter legislators from kowtowing to popular panics. The Senate passed Mizell’s bill 29-6 and the state House is expected to follow.
Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke up for compassion — as well as economic common sense — in his veto of a similar measure. We like to think of ourselves as tolerant here. Legislators’ gutlessness in the face of social media outbursts makes us wonder.