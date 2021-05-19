Across Louisiana, we’re tired of rain. The flooding caused by double-digit rainfall across the southern tier of parishes appears likely to continue in the region, for another day or so of misery.
Help out, that’s what we can do.
Many rescues have been necessary across the state and more may be needed in the coming days.
Governments at the national, state and local level are mobilizing to help.
If there is a silver lining to all this, and for the moment it is very securely obscured, it is that the people of Louisiana are again stepping up for their friends and neighbors.
Not only sheriffs and police were out in boats but people knew that it was time to help out and did so.
While floodwaters receded fairly quickly in the Baton Rouge area, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called on citizens to be alert, as a flash-flood watch is in effect through today.
For the poor people of the Lake Charles area, this was a terrible additional event. Two major hurricanes in 2020, a severe ice storm in February — the region has been hurt badly recently, before 15 inches of rain fell Monday in some areas.
Gov. John Bel Edwards immediately declared a state of emergency for southwestern Louisiana parishes. We hope that aid, state and federal, will be mobilized for that region in particular.
It’s not yet over: Areas west of New Orleans and south of Baton Rouge are most at risk, the National Weather Service said.
Luck and helping each other will be needed to pull us through.