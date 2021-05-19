Rachel Blackwell, left, one of Stephen and Amy Punkay's six children, wrangles a family cat startled by the startup of a wet vacuum, as friends, family and 'church family' from Community Bible Church help move a bed to allow for water removal in the Punkays' Baker Drive home, which got at least six inches of water in the Westminster subdivision in Monday night's deluge of rain, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.