While it is not a high-profile issue, a statewide proposition is on ballots in every parish today. We encourage voters to approve the constitutional amendment to allow up to two out-of-state residents to be appointed to each of the four college management boards.
The amendment was passed unanimously by the Legislature after the death of oilman Lod Cook, an LSU alumnus and big supporter of the university who during his career was unable to serve on the Board of Supervisors because he lived out of state.
The four management boards run public universities within a rather confusing framework set up by the Louisiana Constitution. Under the overall policy direction of the Board of Regents, the management boards make many decisions about running LSU, UL, Southern and community colleges.
Most board members come from particular districts in the state, but three are at-large. The amendment will allow up to two of those three at-large members to be out-of-state residents.
Many other states allow some sort of similar arrangement. The only organized opposition that we are aware of comes from the Louisiana Republican Party, which recommends a vote against the amendment on the grounds that if you want to be on a college board, you ought to live in Louisiana.
That was simply not practical for Mr. Cook, who nevertheless remained a devoted Tiger. And the vast majority of members of each board would, if the amendment passes, remain residents of Louisiana.