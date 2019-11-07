This fall, without much fanfare, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library marked its 80th year. That might not typically be a landmark birthday for an institution, but it should be an occasion to remember the library’s impressive record of service.
In the eight decades since it opened on Sept. 14, 1939, the library has welcomed nearly 53 million visitors and circulated more than 111 million items. It’s answered nearly 25 million questions at its reference desk and held more than 153,000 public programs, including more than 24,000 story times.
As of today, the library has 261,065 registered borrowers. We look forward to eight more decades of service from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, and we hope its community of readers expands even more.