It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone. Maybe more than a few of us could be fired for all the things going wrong. But we doubt many people are going to get a sweetheart deal of almost $16,000 a month through September 2023.
Bill Deville is a lucky man. Maybe because of a compliant board of a taxpayer-funded Capital Area Transit System. Maybe it is because his board members see the events of the last couple of years as not entirely his fault, as may be true.
But maybe it’s because they’re spending other peoples’ money to paper over the board members' failures, too. And maybe because the board is too focused on politics and not enough on efficiency.
That latter point was underlined when a member of the Metro Council — not coincidentally, appointing authority for CATS board members — weighed in on behalf of Deville’s six years at the agency.
LaMont Cole spoke before the board, saying he was doing so as a private citizen, a fine distinction given his role on the Metro Council. And he is not a lawyer but nevertheless offered the opinion that firing Deville would not be justified for cause.
Following some deliberation, the board settled on simply stripping Deville of his title and duties but allowing him to remain an employee of the agency under his current contract. He would be paid for not working.
The golden parachute thus opened. Board vice president Linda Perkins commendably objected.
The interim administrator may find that Deville is willing to help in what could be a long transition. We hope so, for this kind of money.
A large issue in the past two years has been what several board members called a loss of confidence in their director. And what could have been the cause of that?
Was it the controller of the system testing positive for methamphetamines? Or the decision of CATS to pursue the leaker of that medical test, rather than deal more forthrightly with its apparent internal problem?
Was it labor struggles, including CATS battling a federal lawsuit accusing Deville of ''union busting'' by punishing employees who had spoken out about what they called ''corrupt business practices'' and unsafe pandemic working conditions.
That lawsuit came after the transit agency spent $50,000 investigating several union officers for allegedly disseminating a co-worker's sex tape.
The system also struggled with reliability in recent years, including a surge in route cancellations throughout most of 2021 that left some riders stranded at bus stops.
This latest papering over of management difficulties with taxpayer money isn’t going to go down very well with the larger public, but we remain convinced that CATS’ role is vital in our community.
Its riders are dependent on it for work. Those are often not high-paying jobs, and the $3.50 a day in bus fare makes it possible for many families to make it.
Further, Deville’s job is much more difficult because, to put it mildly, Baton Rouge is not built for public transit. Sending buses across our congested streets and sprawling neighborhoods is difficult, every day.
It’s far harder than in a city like New Orleans, which has more walkable neighborhoods in its older street grid. Pound for pound, the job of CATS director may be harder than in New York City, where walkable areas and mass transit is available.
Nevertheless, to use the management cliché, the optics of Deville’s golden parachute aren’t going to sit well with taxpayers.