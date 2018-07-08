Even before the nation’s birthday, the Fourth of July of 242 years ago, America’s newspapers were serving the cause of liberty for citizens and accountability of the King’s officials for their actions.
Perhaps it sounds like Civics 101, but one of America’s leading publishers and onetime Republican presidential candidate, Steve Forbes, believes that new trade policies will undermine the democratic traditions of hundreds of years.
“America’s Founders cherished the free press, recognizing its essential role in democracy. They held that if citizens couldn’t read about vital issues, consider various points of view, and evaluate the performance of public servants, democracy wouldn’t succeed,” Forbes wrote recently in The Wall Street Journal. “Amid today’s abundance of information sources, local newspapers haven’t become obsolete. Rather, they are offering a crucial service by providing Americans detailed information on topics not covered in national outlets.”
Those are the local institutions who are threatened by a new tariff. Forbes said charges up to 30 percent for Canadian newsprint are “making it difficult for cash-strapped newspapers to circulate their work.”
The Advocate spends more than $5 million per year on newsprint. And over the last year, its prices have increased 22 percent, with more increases expected. While the argument for tariffs is that they protect American jobs, American mills have been converting to more profitable cardboard manufacturing and there is a shortage of newsprint.
That’s after a fair-trade case was pushed by a single Washington state paper company against Canadian manufacturers. The Washington company is an outlier in the industry, but its cause has been reflected in Washington, D.C., because of the trade disputes pushed by the new administration of President Donald Trump.
Forbes’s view is that small newspapers are the ones apt to suffer: “The killing of local newspapers by the imposition of tariffs would gut the nation’s free press. It is local newspapers, not cable news networks, that scrutinize the goings-on at town halls, and how tax dollars are spent on schools and public works."
If Forbes is known for his conservative politics, the concern for local news is also heard among other leaders of the national press.
The president often jibes at “the failing New York Times,” but the big national newspaper continues to grow, its editor, New Orleans native Dean Baquet, said in speeches last fall in Louisiana.
But Baquet added that he shares the concern that newsgathering in local communities would suffer from an economic squeeze on smaller newspapers. "I'm not worried about the biggest players like the Times, the Post or The Wall Street Journal," he said in New Orleans. "But I worry about pretty much everyone else."
There’s plenty of disagreement between Forbes.com and the Times, on a lot of issues. In the Journal, Forbes noted that Trump policies have “produced some good outcomes,” including calling out the Chinese government’s long-standing violations of intellectual property rights of foreign companies. But the “protectionist cronyism” of the newsprint tariffs ought to be a cause for concern across the ideological spectrum, as the founding fathers of the nation knew a robust press was fundamental to the health of their creation.