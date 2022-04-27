Elon Musk took time out from buying Twitter for $44 billion this week to tout his idea for a “hyperloop,” an underground transportation system that would carry passengers in autonomous electric pods at speeds of 600 miles per hour through low-pressure tubes.
He said his firm, Boring Co., will start “testing at full scale” later this year and try to build a hyperloop “in the coming years”
“Underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example), so it wouldn’t matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice,” Musk explained in a post on the social media platform he will soon own.
Well, we can think of a place where people need to flee from hurricanes all too often. If Musk's vision were to become reality, an evacuation from New Orleans to Baton Rouge would take about eight minutes, with no worries about wrecks, gasoline or contraflow.
But what about flooding and the high water table and Louisiana’s spongy, sinking soils? There's a reason, after all, that tunnels aren't commonplace in these parts.
Well, Musk just raised $44 billion to buy a company that rarely makes a profit and, unlike Tesla, will not benefit from government subsidies. Heck, he even builds his own spaceships. Is it too much to hope he can work his magic in Louisiana?