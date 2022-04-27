Photo by Michael Ainsworth/dallasnews.com -- Evacuees on I-10 had a slow-go as they fled the region in advance of Hurricane Katrina on Sunday August 28, 2005. One resident said he traveled just 5 miles in 3.5 hours. Contraflow, that is making all lane of I-10 outbound in the event of evacuation, was an innovation that became the norm in the 1990s.