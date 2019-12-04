Zion Williamson is “itching” to play. He’s an excited NBA player, eagerly wanting to join his New Orleans Pelicans teammates — and we can’t wait to see what happens when he’s with them on the floor.
It’s been nearly seven weeks since he’s had surgery on his torn lateral meniscus on his right knee. Pels coach Alvin Gentry said he’s not rushing Zion. “When the time comes for him to start on-court and do things like that, he will. It’s not anything that’s going to be rushed or any shortcut. It’s a matter of taking the time to make sure he’s fine.”
Williamson’s not the only one missing in action.
Not one player has been available for all 20 games this season. That doesn’t allow Gentry to come up with a lineup and a game plan he can count on.
Zion’s original six-week rehab period was recently stretched to eight, nine and even 10 weeks. The young team has been jelling pretty well, but not enough to win. They’ve been on a losing streak. They come close, but they can’t seem to seal the deal in the final minutes or seconds. With the Suns game on Thursday and other games coming, we prefer to lose a few now, make sure Zion is healthy then see the winning streak we’re certain will start with a more healthy Zion — and more healthy teammates.