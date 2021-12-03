President Biden has nominated Baton Rouge-born and Clinton-raised Shalanda Young to be the nation’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, an agency the president called the “nerve center of our government.”
The U.S. Senate confirmed her as deputy director in a bipartisan 63-37 vote. She then became acting director. Young has to face another Senate confirmation for the top OMB job but there seems no reason to change the bipartisan judgment of March.
When confirmed, Young would become the first Black woman to lead the agency.
OMB is central to our government’s operation. Most people assume the agency is responsible for money, and that’s right. But the duties are much broader.
Created by President Richard Nixon in 1970, the agency has become critical to implementing presidential vision as the budget office of the government. But it also has key roles on legislation, particularly on technology policy issues.
The person who leads OMB has tremendous authority and responsibility. Biden or any other president must have a lot of respect and trust in that person, depending on that leader to follow through on the specifics of a vision that got him or her elected.
Young earned a bachelor of arts degree from Loyola University New Orleans and a master’s degree from Tulane University. She arrived in Washington, D.C., in 2001 as a Presidential Management Fellow with the National Institutes of Health. She became a staffer and then staff director with the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. She oversaw $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, disaster aid and major aspects of COVID-19-related spending at the Appropriations Committee.
Having Young in such a high-level role would be good for our state and a wonderful opportunity for our youth to see what a good Louisiana upbringing and an education including a couple of Louisiana higher education institutions makes possible.