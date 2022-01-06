A handful of dates in American history require no additional elaboration. There’s Dec. 7, 1941, the day that would live in infamy, as Franklin Roosevelt correctly predicted after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. In 2001, Sept. 11 become much more than another date on the calendar. And last year, Jan. 6 joined the list of days that brought our country to its knees.
This assault, though, was different. The attack against America’s Congress and its electoral process came from Americans — egged on, shockingly, by a president who’d lost an election but refused to accept the majority’s will, and carried out by violent rioters swimming in a sea of politically motivated disinformation.
What was inconceivable a year ago is still hard to process now, even with a cascade of journalistic revelations and evidence coming from the congressional committee investigating Donald Trump’s any-means-necessary campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
5 of 6 Republican lawmakers from Louisiana sided with Trump. Here's how they voted on the election results
The underlying facts are beyond dispute. Biden won both the popular and electoral votes. Every state certified the results, and courts discovered no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities. Amateurish attempts to find wrongdoing after the fact have failed.
Just as clear is the damage caused by the attempt to disrupt the formal certification of the Electoral College vote. Citizens who do the hard, necessary work of government were threatened and traumatized. So were Capitol Police officers, including many who were badly injured while defending the lives of members, some of whom who later voted as the rioters wished.
Our members weren’t among the lead instigators, but with the exception of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Jan. 6 was not a proud moment for Louisiana’s Republican lawmakers.
In the House, Trump disciple Clay Higgins, policy-focused Garret Graves and attorney Mike Johnson rejected certification in one or more states once Congress reconvened after the attack. So did U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who followed fellow highly credentialed lawyers Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas in promoting convoluted arguments aimed not at upholding the law but at undermining it.
Most disappointing was Republican House Whip Steve Scalise, himself a victim of political violence in 2017. He, more than the rest, could have made it clear that electoral denial was a fringe position, and that provoking unstable partisans is dangerous business. Instead, he put the GOP leadership’s stamp on baseless questions of Biden’s legitimacy.
The assault on our democracy wasn’t just a one-day event. We keep learning more about the lengths Trump pursued to stay in office, and polls show that many voters still wrongly believe that the election was stolen.
It doesn’t help that Scalise, as recently as October, refused to acknowledge under repeated questioning that the election was not stolen. Or that back in Baton Rouge, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican who runs a pretty tight ship, recently invited a leading Big Lie promoter to testify about voting machines, as if he were a friend rather than a foe of fair elections.
Contrast their behavior with Cassidy’s support for certifying the election, and his later decision to consider the evidence that Trump incited the insurrection and cast a guilty vote at impeachment, party blowback be damned.
The very notion of a peaceful transfer of power according to the will of the voters defines our democracy, and last Jan. 6, we came perilously close to losing it. All it takes for that to happen is for people who know better to refuse to say that enough is enough.
Last year, too many of our elected officials failed that test. We’re still living with the repercussions.