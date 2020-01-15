The political slang is a new “super,” when you’re talking about what is more fully described as the search for a new superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish schools.
Super really works, though, when you look at some of the things that the School Board wants in a successor to the retiring Warren Drake.
Here’s a partial list: A proven leader with a track record of success in public education who is an expert in finance, budgets and legislative engagement. Someone who fosters a "climate of transparency, mutual trust and respect and cooperation" both inside and outside the school system. A "progressive leader" committed to the school system and the community "for the long term."
For readers of a certain age, who remember the introduction to the original Superman broadcasts, add faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings at a single bound.
And given the “mutual trust” part, add the sensitive qualities of Clark Kent.
It is difficult to find all those qualities in a person and perhaps even more difficult for a panel of politicians to be able to agree on such a paragon if the search process generates one.
In the abstract, the list of qualities may seem a tad unrealistic, but there is every reason for this region to be able to attract quality candidates for superintendent for the second-largest public school system in Louisiana.
The board should be working collectively on its choice for the system, headed ably by Drake since 2015. It's a tough job and the new superintendent should be able to rely on the cordial support of his board members as well as the larger community.
The current superintendent had years in the system, as well as the state Department of Education, so he was no rookie — in fact, he had “street cred” with others who have served in the schools for a long time.
But he also had a foot in both camps, having worked with both sides in the education divide; the differences of the outlook of education reformers like state Superintendent John White and advocates of the traditional schools, including unions in the system, are not unbridgeable but nevertheless distinct.
In Baton Rouge, although less so than in New Orleans, charter schools and other educational innovations are all the rage. Competition is a fact. There are certainly many other places for parents to go if they don’t like their neighborhood campus.
We would like to see an innovator in the system, one who embraces the changes that are undeniably part of today’s education scene in the parish system. The goal is every school to be a success story that draws students and parents to its unique qualities and not a cookie-cutter branch office of the Foster Drive bureaucracy.
Superman, or Lois Lane, please do apply.