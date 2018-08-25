Gov. John Bel Edwards has granted a pardon and a seat on a state board overseeing used-car dealers to Jeff Britt, a former sheriff of Tensas Parish who pleaded guilty to misspending taxpayer money and mistreating inmates in his care. An Edwards spokesman noted that the governor has championed second chances for lawbreakers as part of his criminal justice reform initiative. Here, Edwards speaks during a March 2017 meeting of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force.