The thought of a convicted felon being asked to help keep used car dealers honest sounds like the premise of a comedy sketch, but this idea wasn’t cooked by professional jokesters.
It comes courtesy of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who’s appointed Jeff Britt, the disgraced former sheriff of Tensas Parish, to the state’s Used Motor Vehicle Commission, which oversees licensing and discipline of used car dealers across Louisiana.
Not everyone is laughing at the governor’s move, which even has some of his supporters scratching their heads.
Appointing Britt to the state panel isn’t the governor’s first or most important nod toward Britt. Edwards also signed a pardon for Britt, who pleaded guilty in 1999 to felony charges of misspending public funds and mistreating inmates.
Pardon boards in the administration of both Edwards and his predecessor, Bobby Jindal, had recommended that Britt be pardoned. Jindal took no action on the pardon request.
An Edwards spokesman said that local law enforcement officials in Concordia Parish, where Britt now lives, did not oppose the granting of a pardon. It’s not surprising that Britt would have friends in law enforcement. He’s made his living since leaving office by supplying prison commissaries.
The more meaningful voices concerning Britt’s pardon and appointment to a state board are the taxpayers he ripped off and the prisoners who suffered on his watch. A legislative audit that led to Britt’s conviction found that he had used $8,000 in public money to pay off a personal credit card and that another $4,500 was taken out in cash advances. At the time of his plea deal, Britt was also facing federal charges for allegedly beating two handcuffed inmates and lying about it to the FBI.
A spokesman for Edwards said the governor’s position on Britt reflects the desire to give offenders a second chance, a principle at the heart of the administration’s criminal justice reforms.
We support those reforms, and we also believe that worthy and repentant convicts deserve a shot at becoming useful members of society.
We’re struck, though, by Britt’s apparent lack of remorse about his criminal past, which he has minimized in public comments in which he paints himself as a victim of overzealous prosecution.
Service on a state board is an honor that requires the highest degree of public trust. In a state that includes millions of citizens who meet the basic requirements for service on such boards, was Jeff Britt the best person John Bel Edwards could find?
If you believe that, we have a great used car we’d like to sell you.