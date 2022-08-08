Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras.
The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
“This is the direction that everybody else is going in," Police Chief Keith Conley said last month. "I think it adds another level of transparency.”
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is also adding body cameras, and is also working with Axon, formerly known as TASER International. The agency has a five-year, $2.5 million contract that includes body-worn cameras with attachments and software and storage to operate the system with appropriate licensing. Patrol deputies will start camera and system training by September.
Both police officers in Kenner and deputies in East Baton Rouge are expected to have programs in place by 2023.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has said his agency did not implement a camera system earlier largely because it was expensive. But he said in a recent statement that “these cameras will not only be good for transparency, but also enhance deputy safety and evidence quality."
The move brings the sheriff's department up to speed with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which started with pilot programs in 2015 and 2016 and now has a contract with Axon for 650 body-worn cameras.
The New Orleans Police Department started using cameras in 2014. There were some rocky stretches in the early days, but their use has become a clear expectation from the public — and an important part of good policing.
Nationally, urban law enforcement agencies in communities like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City have been using cameras for some time. In more recent years, small- and medium-sized cities and some counties started adding cameras.
As some high-profile incidents exposed police brutality, unacceptable use of force and various types of wrongdoing, pressure mounted for more agencies to find ways to add cameras. In Louisiana, we have had several notorious incidents caught on camera. One, the beating and death of Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police troopers who'd originally claimed he died in a single-car crash, was proof positive that video can provide a more complete version of the truth. Body camera footage showed troopers beating Greene while he was alive after the crash.
A 2019 survey of most Louisiana law enforcement agencies indicated that about half of sheriff’s departments were using them.
In April 2016, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies started wearing and using body cameras. In June 2015, the agency spent $66,643 when it purchased the 50 Taser Axon Flex body-worn cameras, including a year of cloud storage.
Like Gautreaux, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto complained about the cost of such a camera system, especially the expense of storing officers' recordings. But in October, Lopinto relented and signed a five-year, $8.5 million deal with Axon to provide body, dashboard and rear-facing cameras for deputies and vehicles.
In May, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office agreed to a five-year, $186,000 contract with Axon. Sheriff Randy "Country" Seal said he and his administration worked to find money in the agency’s general fund to pay for the cameras, video storage and records management.
This trend is a good one, and we hope it continues with still more police and sheriff departments around the state. After all, if they're doing their jobs right, they should have no problem letting the public see how they work.