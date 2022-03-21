An emergency, by definition, cannot be permanent. It is an unforeseen circumstance requiring immediate action, and two years into the coronavirus pandemic, we have a good idea of what could still come and how to respond while minimizing overall disruption.
And so the long-anticipated end of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ repeatedly renewed emergency order last week marked a necessary milestone.
COVID-19 numbers are low in Louisiana right now. On the day Edwards made his announcement, 182 people were hospitalized in the state, the fewest since all this began, and test positivity was around 1%, down from 36% at its height. The danger isn’t over — there’s another threat lurking abroad, an omicron subvariant thought to be even more contagious — but it’s something we need to learn to live with.
And learn we have. Edwards admitted that we don’t know what the future holds but can now “take educated guesses,” but the truth is that the administration’s public health officials have been doing that all along.
They deserve credit for letting the best available information guide their decisions, even when the political blowback against precautions grew fierce. The losses have been immense — 16,800 Louisianans died during the pandemic’s first two years, 19 on the day Edwards made the announcement — but without a careful, science-led approach from Baton Rouge, the toll likely would have been even worse.
That we’ve reached this point is in fact a triumph of scientific learning. Edwards pointed to all the tools now available to face a possible next wave, the vaccines and therapeutics, the hard-won knowledge of medical professionals who now have two years of experience treating COVID-19, even the understanding of which masks work best.
We know there may be more speed bumps ahead, but we share the governor’s cautious optimism and join him in cheering the return of our cherished traditions, starting with Mardi Gras and leading into a jam-packed festival season.
“This is good news,” Edwards said. “I’m glad that we’re here.”
Aren’t we all?