When Drew Brees came to the Saints in 2006, his shoulder was so torn up that nobody else wanted him. A wounded quarterback for a wounded city.
We all know the rest of the story. Dr. James Andrews, the LSU-trained sports surgeon, put 13 anchors in Brees’ shoulder to help him recover. Brees went on to win a Super Bowl and rewrite the NFL’s record book. He erased another record Monday when he became the league’s all-time passing yardage leader, overtaking New Orleans’ own Peyton Manning. In all, Brees’ passes have covered more than 40 miles, the equivalent of throwing your way from Poydras Street to Mississippi.
New Orleans recovered too, becoming a national model for education reform and urban redevelopment, and a magnet for young entrepreneurs. The Superdome, once drenched in misery, is glistening again and hosting Super Bowls.
Americans love a comeback story.
Monday night, they saw two of them.