If Josh Guillory, Lafayette’s mayor-president, needed a ready reminder of how quickly progress against COVID-19 can reverse, it’s as close as the Texas line.
There, Texans celebrated improving COVID-19 statistics by gleefully pushing the state open for more business around Memorial Day weekend; celebrants rushed to the beaches and threw care to the wind. Louisiana’s governor, more restrained, was pilloried by some constituents for his relative caution in reopening.
Short weeks later, Texas’ hospitalization numbers soared and this week it was one of seven states setting new highs for hospitalizations. Now New York – remember its COVID-19 disaster – says Texans must quarantine if they want to visit there.
Guillory has been entertaining his own mini-Texas in Lafayette Parish of late; cases and hospitalizations have soared. Dr. Tina Stefanski, state health administrator for the region that includes Lafayette, cited human behavior, likely due to complacency, as the likely culprit for the rise in new cases. Guillory, once eager to reopen like the Texans, agrees.
Like every public leader, Guillory sees continuing, local economic hardship due to coronavirus-affected business restrictions with no COVID-19 remedy in sight. But while the economy is important, protecting citizens’ health and safety must come first. That’s government’s “paramount duty,” he said. True enough.
Wednesday night, he proved he took Stefanski’s words to heart. He told a town hall meeting that sober, right-minded human behavior is the greatest safeguard against the coronavirus.
“The No. 1 defense is me and you,” he said in response to an audience question. “Wash your hands, social distance. Use a mask when appropriate. When in doubt, play it safe.”
Pointing out the police and fire chiefs in the room, he said they and others will enforce necessary mandates to protect public health. “We’re not looking for ways to shut (businesses) down,” he said. The local government’s job is to help businesses “prosper in a safe manner.”
Guillory took some personal heat – one questioner reminded him that he himself was not wearing a mask at a public rally the mayor-president attended after George Floyd was killed. Guillory conceded he forgot his mask that day; a friend provided him with one later. He said he’s doing better.
After the meeting, Guillory said COVID-19 remains an implacable enemy, invisible yet ubiquitous. But he said he was proud of what Lafayette Parish, his health advisory team and local hospitals and healthcare professionals have accomplished: acquiring PPE and ventilators, setting up testing sites, even helping neighboring communities. Is it enough?
The numbers suggest no. Guillory opposes mandatory masks now but in Southeast Texas, it’s been ordered. Who knew in March we’d be here now: no jobs or cures, folks at home. Mandatory masks too draconian? Never say never.