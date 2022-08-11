Nobody, says the attorney general of the United States, is above the law in America.
Does everybody agree with that? When it comes to Donald John Trump, we have a history of the former president doing what he wants when he wants to do it.
So we would not be surprised if a search of a Trump home turns up classified information, or White House records illegally kept there when Trump left office in January of last year.
At the same time, we don’t know if the spectacle of the FBI search of the former president’s residence is being adequately explained — much less if it will result in any criminal charges against the target. Search warrants don't accuse anyone of a crime but are approved by federal judges or magistrates before law enforcement can act.
Unlike GOP politicians attacking the U.S. government of which they are a part, spreading words like “corrupt” over the newspapers, we still have faith in the system that Trump so often blithely ignored in office and out.
We don’t believe that Attorney General Merrick Garland or FBI Director Christopher Wray — himself appointed by Trump five years ago — could be so naïve as to believe that the search would not unleash a firestorm of partisan criticism.
Unlike the politicians, we don’t know what to make of it and want to wait and see.
But what we see so far is hardly enough to justify yet another Trump spectacle that will further suggest to the world that America is a banana republic with badges crawling over the private residences of ousted leaders.
Garland and Wray have a responsibility to the law but they also have to explain to the American people what happened and why. Otherwise, incendiary politicians have the floor and will use it for their own purposes, Trump definitely included.