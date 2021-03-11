Add to the list of losses from the pandemic the Mr. Downtown of Baton Rouge, Davis Rhorer, for more than 30 years head of the capital city’s Downtown Development District.
Rhorer’s death at 65 was widely regretted among boosters of urbanism and not only in Baton Rouge. He worked closely with many other downtown agencies and boosters from Shreveport to New Orleans during his long career.
He always kept the faith in the revitalization of urban life, which was nearly nonexistent in Baton Rouge’s core, decrepit and underpopulated. Where did you take a visitor to Baton Rouge 30 years ago? Maybe the tall State Capitol, but the historic 300-year-old Red Stick downtown by the Mississippi River was not a positive advertisement. Today, it is.
That Rhorer was an enormous success is obvious to anyone who visits downtown Baton Rouge today. Billions of investment and new projects today make the city more vibrant. Downtown is a big tax generator for the city-parish government, not a drain.
Rhorer’s many collaborators over the years — from famed New Urbanist designer Andres Duany to countless civic leaders and mayors and Metro Council members — shared in his triumph. But what he brought to the table was not just vision, but a dogged perseverance and savvy about how to win the implementation battles in the bureaucracy, day in and day out.
That he dies from complications of coronavirus was particularly tragic, because of the lively debate nationally today about Rhorer’s work for decades, urban living.
Who wants to live in New York City, where you could catch a life-threatening disease in your elevator? Who wants to live in New Orleans or Las Vegas, tourist destinations where the economy cratered because of the pandemic?
Who wants to live in a city at all?
In the wake of 2020’s disasters, libertarian columnist Kristin Tate argued that there will be an exodus from Brooklyn to Mayberry: “Can they (cities) recover from the pandemic? The answer is not an automatic yes, as before the coronavirus, toxic public policy in cities created unsustainable costs of living to middle-income earners. Now that many workers do not have to live in those cities where firms are based, what will these places do to rescue their appeal?”
Part of this is anti-blue-state political dogma against New York City or San Francisco; some of America’s urban success stories are in middle-sized cities in red states, like Baton Rouge and Indianapolis and many others.
In Governing magazine, Alan Ehrenhalt says that early indicators of moves away from cities are more a case of college students or newly unemployed people moving in with family.
When people move, it’s often to suburbs or nearby cities; job-losses in tech-heavy San Francisco tend to lead to some migration not to Mayberry, but to Portland or Austin, because city living remains attractive.
As a sprawling suburban city, but with a now-lively urban core attracting more residents, Rhorer’s downtown may be well-positioned if there turn out to be more significant shifts because of the coronavirus that claimed his very useful life.