With COVID-19 and its economic and health impacts very much at the fore, it’s important to remember that there’s a lot of other business on Capitol Hill.
One measure, every two years typically, is the major development of water resources across the United States. Called a WRDA (worda) bill, the Water Resources Development Act — though it might end up with another name in the process — is obviously of particularly critical importance to Louisiana.
We are a coastal state with rivers and ports vital to the nation’s commerce. Flooding and levee protection is an issue most everywhere in Louisiana. Keeping that water infrastructure viable for transportation is obviously a national interest, but it’s simply more significant in Louisiana.
Every member of Congress from Louisiana — House or Senate, north or south, Republican or Democrat — is aware of the WRDA bill’s importance to the state. One key player is U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Of course, members of Congress are focused on the major crisis in the health affairs of the nation. But it’s a long-term interest of Louisiana to see a favorable WRDA bill and we are confident that Graves and the delegation will be watching out for the state’s interest.