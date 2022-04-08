A great American who knew a lot about the subject said “war is Hell.” The retreat of Russian forces from the Kyiv area has now unveiled undeniable evidence of executions and other criminal acts that show William Tecumseh Sherman’s saying as only too true.
But this is the 21st century, not the 19th, and for the immoral behavior of Russian troops there is a legal and criminal remedy: war crimes prosecutions.
We hope, with the rest of the civilized world — the Russian Federation no longer included — that those responsible will face one day the consequences of their actions. And not just the footsoldiers, but the leaders right up to President Vladimir Putin.
If the little Ukrainian town of Bucha is now a byword for slaughter, we are encouraged by the reaction of many countries that are now willing to buckle down to tougher sanctions against Russian aggression.
And we are oddly encouraged by the stupidity of the Russian denials. As these execution-style killings are revealed by correspondents of The Associated Press and other news organizations, the assertion that these are Ukrainian set-ups is shown to be ludicrous.
We hope all involved in the deaths, and now the lies, ponder the consequences of their actions.
President Joe Biden was among those horrified by the revelations. From the beginning, the U.S. State Department has been seeking to validate and document the attacks on civilians in which Russia has indulged so freely.
War crimes trials are a passage that the world will come to at some point, but for now, there is the struggle — military in Ukraine, diplomatic and economic on the part of the West — to push harder, and keep pushing.
William Galston, of The Brookings Institution, looked ahead: “The question now is whether the Biden administration can transform bipartisan antipathy to Russia into a new international stance that enjoys the support across party lines on which presidents could rely during the Cold War."
We are heartened by the general support in Congress, despite America’s fractured politics, for that struggle. The victims of Bucha and other places deserve no less.