Deadlock is such a feature of state and national governance these days that we might be forgiven for thinking that we invented it.
But here in Carnival season, we’ve been thinking about another challenge with deadlock that occurred more than a century ago. It involved two iconic Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans, and the resolution of the dispute might teach us a thing or two about how to resolve passionate differences today.
Thanks to “New Orleans Carnival Balls,” Jennifer Atkins’ lively 2017 book about the Crescent City’s elite Mardi Gras celebrations, we have a colorful account of a literal standoff at Carnival back in 1890.
That was the year that the Mistick Krewe of Comus announced that it would resume its Mardi Gras night parade after a five-year hiatus. But in the interim, the Krewe of Proteus had started parading on Mardi Gras night. When “Comus announced that Proteus would have to return to its old spot on Lundi Gras night, Proteus refused,” Atkins tells readers. “The krewes subsequently proclaimed they would both take to the streets on Mardi Gras evening with their retinues of costumed, masked men on horses and floats.”
Meanwhile, the local media fretted. “Unless something is done,” the Times-Democrat harrumphed, “there will be a jarring rivalry, which will mar the pleasure of the thousands who come to visit us during the gay Mardi Gras season, and of the people of the city as well.”
But then, as now, newspaper editorials urging civility had little effect. “When Mardi Gras Night came,” Atkins writes, “the Comus and Proteus parades happened to intersect on Canal Street, blocking both krewes from proceeding. Mardi Gras came to a standstill.”
Meanwhile, tensions flared. “According to period accounts of the argument, a masker from the crowd — incidentally, a member of both Comus and Proteus —finally intervened and led the mounted captain of Proteus away from his adversary. Comus and his krewe passed on into the French Quarter, and Proteus followed.”
Even so, feelings were bruised. But by 1892, Atkins notes hopefully, “tensions had subsided, and the krewe balls, for a time the site of further bickering, became realms of peaceful solutions,” with the krewes “ending their bitter fight with waltzes and wine . . . The enforced civility and etiquette of the ballroom was the de facto court where the dispute was resolved.”
One wonders if a few waltzes and a little frivolity might help break the deadlock these days on Capitol Hill. Since nothing else has worked, it seems worth a try.