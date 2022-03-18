Shalanda Young was confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week to lead the federal Office of Management and Budget, but she’s already gotten a head start on job. That’s a good thing, because the OMB director has a hand in some of the biggest things happening in Washington.
The office prepares the president’s budget proposal to Congress and sets funding priorities across the sprawling executive branch. In an administration that’s using the power of the purse aggressively on everything from COVID-19 to infrastructure to war and peace, Young is involved in a wide range of major initiatives. President Joe Biden has called the office the “nerve center of our government.”
Young, a veteran of jobs in the executive branch and in Congress, was confirmed as the office’s top deputy a year ago, and has been acting director since Biden’s first nominee, Neera Tanden, withdrew under fire over her past political statements. Unlike Tanden, she drew support from across the spectrum. Sixty-one senators voted to confirm Young, including Louisiana Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.
Born in Baton Rouge, raised in Clinton and educated at Loyola and Tulane universities, she joins an already crowded Louisiana contingent in the Biden administration, alongside United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and senior presidential advisers Cedric Richmond and Mitch Landrieu.
Her confirmation is also history-making; Young is the first Black woman to lead the OMB.
That’s just one of many reasons to cheer this Louisiana native, and to wish her success in her important post.