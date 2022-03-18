Vice President Kamala Harris administers the ceremonial swearing-in of Shalanda Young as Office of Management and Budget's deputy director assisted by her mother Loyce Smith and accompanied by her father Ronald Smith in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. Young lived in Clinton as a child with her grandmother, Mary Lee (Thomas) Wilson, attending Clinton Elementary and Middle schools before she moved with her mother Loyce Young Smith to Baker, where she graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High. She has a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and a master's degree in health administration from Tulane University.