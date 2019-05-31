New Orleans, one of the state’s most Democratic cities, is the laboratory for a dramatic experiment in public education at the same time as the key change agent — publicly funded charter schools — are seeing some erosion of their long-standing support among left-of-center national politicians.
Should that prominent political group now be called Democrats Were for Education Reform?
Not yet, but there is a growing sense that some parts of the Democrats’ political coalition are uneasy if not hostile to charters.
While technically an independent, Vermont’s Bernie Sanders is one of the ideological leaders of the party. In his campaign for the 2020 presidential nomination, Sanders proposed to eliminate federal funding for charters that are operated by for-profit umbrella companies, which could close about 15 percent of charters in the nation. He would also prohibit federal funding for all new charters, including nonprofits — and that could have an even more substantial impact in New Orleans.
The candidates for the 2020 nomination are of course seeking the support of teacher unions, big supporters of Democratic candidates, and the unions are often skeptical of charters even if there are some charter schools with unionized faculties.
That is because charters are publicly funded but given the independence to organize themselves and their staffs for the benefit of their academic mission. Obviously, it’s harder for a union to organize in a number of charters than one big school district.
This new criticism of charters is unfortunate, because New Orleans’ new system — a citywide “portfolio” of charter schools — is continuing to get good report cards. A recent Stanford University study that has closely followed the post-Katrina history of New Orleans schools says that charters are continuing to show academic improvement.
Remember that this is in the city where one of the worst urban districts in America operated before the storms of 2005.
A daughter of New Orleans, former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, wrote in The Wall Street Journal that progressives should embrace the education reforms, including charters, pushed by presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
In New Orleans, the longtime Democratic officeholder wrote, “Our schools have seen a 35% increase in graduation rates since 2004. Tens of thousands of students have been given the opportunity to go to college.”
She rejected “the union caricature of charter schools” as corporate fingers in the education funding pie.
As the nation continues to see students and schools struggle in poorer communities — rural and urban, in Louisiana — we ought to continue to seek improvement, including changes in how schools are run.
Still, as we have also observed before, changes in governance policies can only go so far. The trenches of the education reform movement are in the classroom, and Democrats should be supporting those doing a good job there, whether in charters or traditional public schools.