When author David McCullough visited Baton Rouge in 1995 to speak to supporters of the State Library of Louisiana, he mentioned America’s long tradition of supporting education, even when times were tough. During the Great Depression, McCullough told listeners, public libraries stayed open. Though money was tight, shining the lamp of learning was still embraced as a national priority.
We’ve been thinking about McCullough’s long-ago stop in Louisiana this month as his latest project arrives in bookstores. It’s called “The Pioneers,” and its message about the primacy of education in moving a great democracy forward should be required reading among legislators at the State Capitol right now.
The ostensible subject of McCullough’s new book is the settlement of the Northwest Territory, a stretch of wilderness that would eventually contain the states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. After the Revolutionary War, the young American government had little to compensate its veterans, so it sold them land at a bargain price in the new territory northwest of the Ohio River.
Settlements were governed by the Northwest Ordinance, which included a key provision: free universal education. The motivation was simple. To grow and prosper, the frontier would, along with brawn, need a lot of brainpower, too.
Then, as now, the practice of public education didn’t always live up to its ideals. When it came to the promise of free education for all in the Northwest Territory, McCullough notes, the “gap between the dream and the reality was immense.” School buildings were often meager or nonexistent. In a statement that could have been ripped from today’s headlines, McCullough mentions that good teachers back then were hard to find. He outlines another familiar problem with public education: Settlers, by and large, “had no wish to see their taxes raised” to pay for the cost of schools.
Even so, to read “The Pioneers” is to be reminded that public education, for all its flaws and challenges, was central in making America great.
It’s an important reality to keep in mind as Louisiana lawmakers sort through state budget priorities. The Northwest Ordinance decreed that for “the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” Today’s leaders ignore that mandate at their peril.