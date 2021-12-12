New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks during a Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans on Thursday, November 11, 2021. This yearÕs ceremony highlighted the significance of wartime correspondence among veterans and their loved ones and included special guest Linda Hope sharing correspondence between a G.I. and Bob Hope, her father. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)