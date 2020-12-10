New Orleans and Louisiana are heading for a seismic shift in how justice is administered as New Orleans District Attorney-elect Jason Williams prepares to take over from Leon A. Cannizzaro Jr., who has been in charge for 12 years.
There was good news this week when Cannizzaro and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they would cooperate with Williams. Cannizzaro, who didn’t endorse anyone but whose supporters lined up behind former Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Keva Landrum, said he had appointed First Assistant District Attorney Graymond Martin to lead a transition team to work with whomever Williams identifies to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities. Cantrell, who endorsed Landrum over Williams, said it is time to move beyond the campaign and work with the new DA to tackle crime in the city.
There’s been no political love, or much appreciation or respect, between Cannizzaro and Williams since they competed for the job in 2008. Since then, Williams has been a frequent critic of the DA, regularly dissecting his budget and, more recently, significantly slashing the annual district attorney’s office budget in his role as City Council president. Still, the incumbent DA made it clear that he understood what happened in the recent election.
"The voters of New Orleans have made their choices this election cycle," Cannizzaro said in a statement. "I offer congratulations to the winners of Saturday's races, along with sincere hope that their terms will enhance the quality of life and public safety in New Orleans." Williams responded with the same graciousness: “We are both very committed to a very smooth transition. We do not have a lot of time to get to work.”
Cantrell has had a good relationship with Williams. Politics can be a rough sport at times, but those who seek votes to get something done know success means it’s time to govern.
For more than a decade, Cannizzaro has been the city’s top elected crime fighter. Williams' approach to the role is likely to stand in stark contrast. Cannizzaro has been a law-and-order prosecutor, though he’s positioned himself in recent years as a reformer focused on smart and tough anti-crime measures to keep the city safe. He’s been at odds with Williams, Cantrell and others, displaying important philosophical and policy differences.
Williams is an advocate of the “justice for victims” movement that includes rejecting racial-profiling cases and inappropriate stop-and-frisk tactics, changing the now-controversial money bail system and pursuing incarceration alternatives for nonviolent offenses while prioritizing the amount of time spent on serious criminal prosecutions.
After decades with a district attorney's office with drastically different mindset, this will be a seismic shift requiring cooperation, negotiation and accountability involving Williams, Cantrell, the New Orleans City Council, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, all Louisiana state legislators, and others.
DA-elect Williams may be the most significant player, but he works in a system, and he cannot do it alone. All of Louisiana and much of the nation will be watching.