When voters go to the polls in November, six constitutional amendments will be on ballots in Louisiana.
That’s not as many as in some years, and several involve relatively small matters, but there is a long-standing trend of state legislators putting into the Louisiana Constitution matters that in most states are dealt with in ordinary laws, not requiring statewide elections.
Here, we present our recommendations to voters on the first three proposed amendments.
Early voting begins Tuesday for a week and then, because races for U.S. Congress are on the ballot, it will be an unusual Election Day Tuesday on Nov. 6. Most elections in Louisiana are held on Saturday. We urge voters to look at these proposals and make an informed choice in the polling place.
Amendment 1. Felons in office. Yes
Since 1998, a constitutional amendment has forbidden felons from seeking public office until 15 years after completion of their sentences. That was overturned in 2016 on technical grounds by the state Supreme Court.
The new amendment would re-enact the provision but for five years. Either provision may be debated on the ground that once a sentence is served, the felon’s obligation to society ends. Under prior law, and this amendment, offenders might still be pardoned and eligible to serve again.
Louisiana has a history of political corruption and we believe public confidence in government will be served with approval of this amendment.
Amendment 2. Unanimous jury verdicts. Yes
This would end the practice in Louisiana where, almost uniquely among the states, a unanimous verdict is not required for conviction in felony trials. The so-called “10-2” rule is rooted in racist politics of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and it is past time that it should be changed. A yearlong Advocate review of court cases found that the rule disproportionately disadvantages black defendants. Anyone, regardless of race, creed or walk of life, deserves the same standard of justice afforded by almost every other court in America. A broad range of organizations from across the political spectrum are supporting this amendment, including both the Republican and Democratic parties in Louisiana, the conservative Americans for Tax Reform, and Louisiana's Catholic bishops. We urge voters to support the amendment, too.
Amendment 3. Loaning public equipment. Yes
The constitution wisely includes a broad prohibition against public agencies donating or loaning equipment or property to another, unless there is a payment for the value involved.
In cases where public bodies exercise common sense and provide a piece of equipment to help out another jurisdiction, we don’t believe that the requirement of payment makes a lot of sense. Still, the Legislative Auditor's Office questioned the loan of a piece of equipment from Denham Springs to smaller cities in Livingston Parish, based on the long-standing constitutional rule.
Obviously, proper record-keeping and assurances against abuses are an obligation of every level of government. This amendment, though, seems sensible for the everyday course of business. We approve of the amendment.