All things considered, New Orleans has been leading with Hurricane Ida recovery on several fronts, not the least of which was power restoration. But when it comes to trash, the city is failing badly.
Even two weeks after Ida, the city estimated that one-third of households had seen no garbage collection.
The volume of trash is overwhelming the city’s two primary garbage haulers, Metro Service Group and Richard's Disposal, who are finding that their trucks fill up and need to take extra trips to the landfill.
''Normally it would be four or five blocks before they have to go drop things off at the landfill,” said Ramsey Green, head of infrastructure for the city. “They are doing it after one block now, which is why if you're a resident and you see your neighbor's trash getting picked up and then the truck drives off, that truck is full.”
Jefferson Parish is experiencing some of the same problems.
But trash pickup in some New Orleans neighborhoods was dysfunctional even before Ida tore through and created a surplus of garbage and a shortage of workers. One of the city’s two chief contractors, Metro Services, was apologizing for poor service and promising to improve last month, even as other haulers in the city and suburbs were reliably providing the service they signed up to deliver.
In New Orleans, city council members are vowing to hold hearings and launch investigations into the performance of Entergy New Orleans, even though power was restored in the city much faster than in the neighboring suburbs. Council Utilities Committee Chair Helena Moreno wants to conduct a “prudence investigation” into Entergy, a technique that the city used with some success in the 1980s to penalize shareholders when the utility was trying to saddle ratepayers with high costs from nuclear plant construction.
Now, council members say they will also hold hearings on the shortcomings of the city’s trash haulers. They should demonstrate similar zeal about fining them for poor performance.