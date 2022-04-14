As we were told over and over again that it wasn’t about race, what are people supposed to think about this: The heavily White Central school district was carved out of the predominantly Black system in Baton Rouge, and now its legislative sponsor seeks to orphan a Black neighborhood feeding students into the new system?
Sure, it’s not about race. It’s a fear of overcrowding in the elementary grades.
Sure.
That the new legislation by state Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, was waved through the Senate Education Committee is perhaps not a surprise. Since White was a prime mover in creating the Central district, he has become the powerful chairman of the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee. Legislators cross him to their sorrow. Only a Black state senator from Baton Rouge, Education chair Cleo Fields, opposed the bill.
But we hope that other members of the Senate and House worry about the signal this sends nationally, that Black children need not apply.
Central’s schools are highly rated in the state. A neighborhood that is just outside of the city of Central’s limits on the west bank of the Comite River was in the original district, and it has provided a large percentage of Black students in the system.
Now, a developer proposes to add a subdivision of 183 middle-class homes in that area, probably attracting a number of families — including Black families — interested in being in a highly rated school district.
And thus White’s Senate Bill 189.
"There is a top school system and we are going to put more kids with less money and you say you will do this and that," White told the developer of the proposed subdivision in the Senate Education hearing. "But it is not going to educate the kids, it is not going to keep the classrooms from being overcrowded."
The roughly 250 children who live in the area now could stay in Central schools, but under a “grandfathered” basis. The right of newcomers to put their children in public school would be overridden by White’s bill.
For that matter, there’s no provision for children in the current residences who may be born later to join their siblings in Central schools, because the district line would be moved.
No one can predict exactly how many new students might be in a new subdivision, but growth in Central has been a fact of life for a couple of decades, dating back before the breakaway school district that White helped create in 2006.
If there are a few hundred more children, at homes with a price point of about $250,000, there is no question that they will need space in schools.
But wasn’t the desire for a stronger school system the reason for Central’s district to be created in the first place? It’s working, and now the specter of a predominantly Black subdivision brings out the worst in White and the other senators voting for this highly unusual bill.
The new legislation is a gerrymander to limit, so far as the open housing laws allow, Black students moving into Central schools.
Want an advertisement for Louisiana as the White-Flight State? Pass SB189.