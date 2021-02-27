Ka'Mauri Harrison, 9 years old, right, answers questions as dad Nyron Harrison watches during testimony on HB83 concerning student discipline Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Ka'Mauri Harrison had a BB gun in the background of his room where he was taking an online class for distance learning. The nationally-watched case of the Harvey fourth-grader suspended in a BB gun controversy arrived at the State Capitol on Wednesday when a House committee approved a bill that would give students and families more appeal rights.