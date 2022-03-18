Maybe it was going to be a hard sell all along, but no matter the importance to the state of funding a new Mississippi River bridge near Baton Rouge, legislators appear unable to look beyond their own short terms in office.
Therefore, the bridge project is in trouble.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed to allocate $500 million for a new bridge, in a year when large amounts of one-time federal money and state surpluses are available.
Funding-wise, it’s a black swan event. Lawmakers from outside the Baton Rouge area appear to be loading birdshot. They’re ignoring the statewide economic impact, all bad, of the congestion that hobbles traffic along the Interstate 10/12 corridor.
"Squirreling away $500 million into a project that is five-plus years away is not in the best interest of the state," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma and a key player in writing the state's $38.6 billion operating budget.
Zeringue is hardly alone, although the leadership is somewhat divided on the question: House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales, whose constituents are most directly affected by the river-crossing congestion, backed the Edwards proposal.
The money Edwards proposed is not enough to build the bridge, which will cost somewhere north of $1 billion. But that money will get in motion the complex contracts for engineering and environmental impact statements required for such a huge project.
Without that money, the initial spadework won’t be done. And without a big commitment of money, the state highway’s chief, Shawn Wilson, won’t be able to make a realistic pitch to Wall Street and a national partner to build the bridge.
That is what it will take to get a bridge built. And without this money, no one among all the smart people Wilson has to persuade will believe that the Legislature will in the future, when money is tighter, come up with the kinds of cash needed to leverage private and federal investment in a new bridge.
Edwards correctly called this bridge the most pressing statewide issue for capital projects. And we despair of the Legislature getting it done.