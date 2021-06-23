The decision of Gov. John Bel Edwards — son, grandson and brother of sheriffs in Tangipahoa Parish — to sign a bill lowering penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana caps a complex debate in the Legislature.
That the conservative government of Louisiana would embrace a considerable lessening of penalties for possession indicates that it is moving with public opinion. At the same time, Edwards in a lawyerly statement took issue with just about everyone else calling the bill “decriminalization.”
The bill by state Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, makes possession of a half-ounce of marijuana a misdemeanor that can be enforced and does carry a fine, just no possibility of jail time.
So if one wants to light up in public on Aug. 1, when the law becomes effective, it’s still punishable with a $100 ticket.
We don’t know that marijuana use is good for anyone, except those with medical conditions for which it is a legitimate treatment. Employers must enforce prohibitions against its use by workers using heavy equipment, for example. And penalties for impaired driving remain in force and those are much heavier than the toke ticket.
So the governor is right to warn that marijuana use is not completely decriminalized.
But we also agree with the governor that “the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly.”
It is a trade-off that police agencies will have to navigate come August.