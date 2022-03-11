There are few shrewder politicians than Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish, so we won’t try to second-guess the politics of his grossly distorting how then-President Donald Trump mishandled the Ukraine crisis that has now turned into a terrible war.
But this is not a time for rewriting that history. Instead, the second-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives should be focused on national unity, not partisan fiction.
As The New York Times reported it, Scalise “resurrected talking points from the first Trump impeachment on Tuesday,” trying to blame Democrats for withholding aid to the country in 2016 and glossing over Trump’s attempted shakedown of Ukraine for political dirt on Americans.
“President Trump stood with President Zelensky and in fact, the two of them had a really good relationship,” Scalise said.
We don’t remember it that way. Nor do many Republicans, dismayed then by Trump's actions despite their reluctance to do anything about it. In 2019, Trump spoke with Zelensky about anti-tank missiles — ultimately delivered, and now being put to good use — but added that he wanted favors in exchange. It was not only crass but an abuse of Trump’s office.
There will be plenty of time for a full discussion of America’s failures — in the administrations of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump — to do enough to restrain Vladimir Putin. And as the world knows, it's not as if President Joe Biden's son Hunter was unfamiliar with profiteering off Ukraine. But Scalise is off base in saying that Biden acted wrongly in 2016, as vice president, when he and U.S. allies pushed to oust a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor.
Yes, it is the duty of the opposition to oppose. But it’s also the duty of political leaders to look for ways to unite America against foreign threats, not promote revisionist fantasies in a crisis.