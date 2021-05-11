Despite some of our Legislature's culture wars, jokes and silliness, there’s some serious business getting done, and there’s good news.
During any legislative session, there are bound to be some special projects to help win votes back home and some legislative moves clearly unconnected to problems that need fixing. But we like some of what we see this year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed a budget focused on keeping key state department spending levels close to normal while suggesting ways to spend the federal pandemic relief money, and also giving teachers much-deserved raises. The Louisiana House responded with its multibillion-dollar plan focused on some different ways to spend the federal money and some district-specific projects.
Ditch the special projects, please. But both plans included teacher salary increases. That’s a good thing.
The House approved a $36 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, agreeing with some central parts of the governor’s budget.
Legislative leaders promised to find a way to fund $1,000 pay increases for teachers and $500 pay raises for support workers. Their budget includes less, $800 for elementary and secondary school teachers and $400 for support staff. That's double what Edwards suggested, but doesn't meet their promise; the number is apt to be revised upward when new revenue estimates come out shortly.
"Education is one area we know needs our attention, and with this funding, we can finally start to fill requests," Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said. "Our teachers are the pillars of our education system, and it's time we give them the pay raises they need."
It's good to see the governor and legislative leaders on the same page on teacher and support pay increases.
Our state is not an education leader, and some of that has to do with getting and keeping quality teachers. Certainly teachers leave their jobs for all types of reasons, but one is often pay. Our teacher pay significantly lags salaries in other Southern states. The governor promised to bring teacher pay to the average before he completes his second term in 2024. That was last achieved under one of his political mentors, the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
According to a Southern Regional Education Board report, teachers in the 16-state southern region that includes Louisiana were paid an average salary of $54,930 for the 2018-19 school year, compared to $50,923 for Louisiana teachers. That’s a $4,007 difference. Teachers could do something for their classrooms and something at home with that kind of money.
Teacher pay, and support for schools generally, should come from both the state Treasury and from local taxpayers through property and sales tax initiatives at the local level. Right now, though, the focus is on the Legislature.
The general agreement on teacher raises highlights a significant way that the governor and legislative leaders are on the same page about spending overall: They don't want to inflate the operating budget with significant one-time money coming in from federal stimulus bills. That's wise, as teacher pay must be a continuing cost in the budget.
But within those wise parameters, this year is so far looking good for real progress on teacher pay.
We’re so close to a budget deal that shows we care for our teachers. We encourage Edwards and legislative leaders to work to find the money to further close the gap. They shouldn’t wait for two years, if at all possible. Teachers can use the money now.