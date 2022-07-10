We’re going to miss Boris Johnson.
Well, up to a point.
When it comes to the biggest event in Europe in decades — not coronavirus, but Russianitis — the resigning prime minister of Great Britain tried to emulate his hero Winston S. Churchill in resisting aggression.
BoJo is no WSC, but he was on the right side of history when it counted, and a tribute from Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to his outgoing comrade in arms might be something that Johnson would prefer to be remembered for.
In fact, we’re certain he’d rather be remembered for that rather than Partygate, the news that Johnson’s staff was partying hearty at No. 10 Downing Street as the rest of the nation was being locked down and denied its pub time. Or the snappy remarks that outraged any number of people. Or the happy-fingers political ally promoted in Parliament despite allegations of groping young men at other parties. Or the sexual scandals of Johnson’s own life, too numerous to mention.
And while the United Kingdom’s voters supported Johnson’s Brexit drive to get out of the European Union — another disrupter of the political world, Donald Trump, also approved — we thought then and believe now that it was not in the interests of that country or the world’s trade system, which recent events have shown to be all too fragile.
On the issues, maybe a more traditional English prime minister is in order.
But Johnson’s career as a political and social libertine always has struck a chord here in Louisiana, for after all, who other than Edwin W. Edwards showed the youngster the path of the outrageous to power?