With an ally like Karen Carter Peterson, a governor should be used to surprises. But the state senator’s latest power play, exploiting an abusive Senate rule to block two highly qualified appointees, appears to have come as a surprise to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The root of the problem: an ancient Senate practice that allows individual senators a blackball when the body is called upon to confirm gubernatorial appointments.
Senators can block the appointment of someone who is a registered voter in their district. In years past, it was a way to check a governor who might be setting up a potential opponent to a legislator, for example.
For whatever reason, it is a unilateral power in body that is supposed to act through majority rule and transparency. Both parties have been known to abuse the confirmation process, such as it is. But it’s particularly jarring that a Democratic governor is so ambushed by a state senator who is also chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party.
Republicans must be chortling.
Senators typically give the governor or the appointee a heads-up if they have any concerns. Peterson did not do that with several appointees that she blocked, sources told this newspaper. Those rejected, in a secret Senate session, are only informed after the fact.
The two most significant names on the Peterson hit list were Ronnie Jones, longtime chairman of the Gaming Control Board, who is in the midst of overseeing reopening of casinos; and Walt Leger, the former New Orleans legislator named to be chairman of the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in the city.
"It was a total surprise to me," Jones told the Associated Press. "After the Senate had adjourned, I got a call from a staffer with the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee. He said, 'I have to tell you that you were not confirmed.' I said, 'Excuse me?' He said it again, and I said, ‘Wow.'"
What a perfect political set-up: a secret session, no public statement or discussion of the nominee’s unfitness, other senators winking at the maneuver because they might want to do the same thing one day.
Peterson’s action is an abuse. And it invites speculation that in Jones’ case this was personal, as 15 months ago she was forced to admit that she had a gambling problem after someone leaked to WWL-TV that she had violated a ban on entering Louisiana casinos. Peterson was issued a summons for violating a self-imposed ban.
Leger’s blackballing might have something do with the controversies over control of the convention center’s funds, but we can’t know that because of the secrecy surrounding Peterson’s actions.
She should explain herself, if she can. And the Senate should take a long-overdue look at the confirmation process.