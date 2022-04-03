A a number of representatives stand at the back of the Senate chamber watching the action, Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, center, wears a somber expression during testimony against the veto override in the Senate Wednesday. Republican majorities in House and Senate successfully overrode a governor's veto for the first time against an executive's will since 1991, to ensure Black voters would not have the possibility of electing a second African American to Congress.