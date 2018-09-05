Louisiana residents are really good at celebrating holidays, as folks here and our friends around the rest of the world well know. But since Labor Day coincides with the peak of hurricane season, Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate to let Louisiana mark the occasion with its typical joie de vivre.
We all got a reminder of that over the Labor Day weekend as Gordon, a tropical storm projected to be a hurricane at landfall along the Gulf Coast, dominated public attention. Residents who should have had nothing on their grocery lists but hot dogs, hamburgers and sunscreen also found themselves stocking up on storm supplies.
This wasn’t the first time, of course, that bad weather had crashed the local Labor Day party. On Labor Day in 2008, Hurricane Gustav ravaged the Baton Rouge area. In 2005, the Labor Day mood was far from festive as Louisianans surveyed the destruction of Hurricane Katrina, which had hit days earlier on Aug. 29 that year. As Labor Day arrived in 2016, the pain of The Great Flood of 2016 in and around Baton Rouge, another August disaster, was still being felt.
Gordon’s projected path, which involves a predicted landfall in Mississippi, could spare Louisiana from the worst of its wrath. That would surely be a blessing for a state that has already had its share of catastrophes.
Gov. John Bel Edwards was very visible over the weekend, his heightened presence underscoring a basic reality of public life in Louisiana. Here, perhaps more than in many other parts of the country, emergency management has to be a critical part of an elected official’s portfolio. Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon. The National Guard was sending 200 guardsmen to southeast Louisiana, along with high-water vehicles, boats and helicopters, in case they’re needed.
Gordon’s threat also got the attention of south Louisiana’s local leaders, including Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Flood events in Baton Rouge and New Orleans in recent years remain fresh in memory, as Broome obviously understands since her own home took on water. For Cantrell, who took office earlier this year, Gordon meant renewed attention on the city’s Sewerage & Water Board, criticized for drainage problems last year after flash flooding overwhelmed the system. Cantrell said the agency and the rest of city government should be ready for any challenges posed by Gordon.
We hope those challenges are relatively minor as the storm passes through. With any luck, next year’s Labor Day will be quieter.